Police seek date with ‘most wanted’ this Valentine’s

Sussex Police is seeking a date with its ‘most wanted’ this Valentine’s.

The force will be sending out Valentine messages throughout today (February 14) by publishing short video messages appealing for some of the force’s wanted people to hand themselves in and for information of their whereabouts.

Those wanted people who police would like a ‘date’ with this Valentine’s are Kyle Gilmore, 23, from Hastings who has breached the terms of his license since being released from prison last July; Aldo Oringa, 31, who has links to Littlehampton and Worthing, and has breached the terms of license having been jailed for drug possession with intent to supply; Edward Stokes, 19, from London and is wanted in connection with a burglary in Handcross where jewellery was stolen; John Casey, 18, from Burgess Hill, failing to answer his police bail in January this year having been arrested on suspicion of burglary and Lucia Biffi, 26, from Littlehampton, who is wanted in connection with shoplifting offences.

If anyone has any information, please contact the police on 101 as soon as possible.

