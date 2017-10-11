Police praise grandfather’s crime-fighting heroics

Police have come forward to praise the ‘quick-thinking actions’ of a grandfather who tackled a thief.

Patrick Dayneswood, 48, snatched an eldery woman’s bag while she sat near Worthing Pier on July 9 and tried to get away on his bike.

But unluckily for him, grandfather Eric de Bues was walking along the seafront and dived into action.

Dayneswood, of King Edward Avenue in Worthing, was jailed for six months at Worthing Magistrates Court yesterday, and an additional 20-week suspended sentence was activated.

PC Mark Ryan said: “We would always encourage members of the public who witness a crime to report it to us, and not put themselves in a position which could compromise their own safety.

“However, sometimes human instinct takes over, and in this case a pensioner bravely intervened which led to the arrest and conviction of Dayneswood.

“I’d like to commend him for his quick-thinking actions – it is thanks to him that the victim was reunited with her stolen handbag and the offender was jailed.”