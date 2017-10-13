Police investigate spate of night-time burglaries in Shoreham

A total of ten house burglaries in Shoreham and Southwick have been reported to police in the space of one week.

The offences took place during the late evening and night-time between last Tuesday (October 3) and Monday (October 9), police said.

Cash, bank cards, electrical items, push-bikes and foodstuffs were taken, according to police.

One of the burglaries took place at a house in Sandown Road, Southwick, between 11.15pm last Wednesday and 6am the following morning, a police spokesman said, adding that cash had been stolen from the home.

Detective Constable Jon Berisford said: “Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact us online or call 101 quoting serial 168 of 05/10.

“Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“We also remind residents to continue to take proper security precautions overnight and to contact us via 999 if they see or hear anything suspicious.”