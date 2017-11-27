Police investigate International Rugby ticket ‘fraud’

Police in West Sussex say they are ‘investigating an allegation of rugby match ticket fraud’.

A Sussex Police statement says that a local resident in Crawley Down has reported paying £300 by bank transfer for four tickets for the England v Australia rugby international at Twickenham on November 18.

The tickets were never supplied.

Investigator Kirsteen Bethel said; “If you have recently paid money by bank transfer or any other means, for tickets at any major sporting events, and have not received them, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 411 of 30/10.”

The investigation is at an early stage and no arrests have been made at this stage.