Police get a ‘date’ with first Valentine’s suspect

Sussex Police have apprehended a suspect... after sending them a Valentine’s message.

Lucia Biffi, 26, of Barnsite Close in Littlehampton has been charged with five counts of theft and is due to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 7, police say.

She was one of five people targeted in a special police appeal on Valentine’s Day this year.

A police spokesperson said: “You might remember we were after a date on Valentine’s Day....and we’ve got ourselves one.

“We had a few people in mind for spending Valentine’s Day with and we now have a date arranged with Lucia Biffi.”

Four people have yet to respond to the police’s appeal for a ‘date’...

