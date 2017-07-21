Police buy life-saving device thanks to Sussex’s criminals

Have your say

Who said crime does not pay?

Police officers have bought a life-saving defibrillator for the Guildbourne Centre – paid for through the sale of court-seized items.

Ruth Stevens, manager of the Gym Hub in Guildbourne Centre, said: “As soon as someone goes into cardiac arrest, the clock starts ticking and their chance of survival reduces every minute.

“Having a defibrillator on site and staff trained in how to use it could potentially mean the difference between life and death.”

She added this defibrillator is specialised to issue verbal instructions, so in theory anyone could use it in an emergency.

The device did not come cheap, but with police donating £1,000 Impulse Leisure’s Gym Hub was able to fund the rest, Ruth said.

She added: “The health and safety of our members is our number one priority.

“A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere and at anytime.

“We’re so grateful to Sussex Police for funding this essential life-saving equipment.”

The defibrillator will be available to all members of the public.

Money for the device came from the Police Property Act, which raises money through the sale of property confiscated by court orders.

Worthing-based PC Rob Luff said: “The main aim of the fund is to support local projects by charitable organisations that benefit the communities of Sussex.”

Charities and volunteer groups can usually apply for up to £500, but an exception was made in this case and £1,000 was donated.

PC Luff added: “This is an exceptional case due to the life support a defibrillator could give someone.

“This new defibrillator may assist in saving someone’s life.

“This is key equipment for the local community to have access to at times of need.”

Sussex Police sells off items under the act through an eBay web store. Current items for sale include tablets, bikes, and designer clothes.