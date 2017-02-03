Police appeal after man tries to persuade young girl to get into his car

Police are seeking witnesses after a motorist tried to persuade an 11-year-old girl to get into his car as she walked along Holmbush Way in Shoreham yesterday.

The vehicle involved was a dark green Volkswagen, possibly a 4x4 model, driven by a white man in his 40s, of muscular build, with dark hair and wearing a black baseball cap bearing a GAP logo, police say.

He was also wearing sunglasses and a grey hooded jacket, and had a tattoo on his neck, possibly of a skull-and-crossbones. He wore chunky silver rings on his fingers and had a facial piercing just below his lip, according to police.

The incident happened about 8.10am yesterday.

Sergeant Del Thurgood, of Worthing investigations, said: “The man tried to entice the girl to get into his car while making verbal threats if she failed to do so.

“However, she refused, and when she took her mobile phone out to make a call he drove off in a northerly direction along Oakapple Road.”

Sgt Thurgood added: “This must have been a frightening experience for the girl. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything of what happened, or who remembers seeing the dark green, almost black, car involved.”

“They should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 248 of 02/02.

“Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

“Or they can pass information online - https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ - or phone 101.

Meanwhile, extra police patrols are being mounted in the area to provide reassurance to parents and their children, and to provide opportunities for any witnesses to speak to officers face-to-face.

