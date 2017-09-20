PICTURES: Vandals rip mannequin leg off town’s most eye-catching car

With a leg bolted to its roof and writing scratched into the paintwork, Alan McKay is open-minded when it comes to customising his car.

But Littlehampton’s most eye-catching vehicle has been the target of some unwanted vandalism in recent weeks when the mannequin leg was torn off – but not before someone left a toilet on the roof.

Alan McKay and his toilet art project on his car. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Mr McKay, 74, of Pier Road, Littlehampton, described the damage as ‘disappointing’: “It is the same old reaction to something that’s a bit different.

“Anybody with half a brain knows it is a bit of fun, but often people don’t.

“I thought the donation of the toilet was a positive thing, but that was just mindless and destructive.”

The damage to the leg occurred on August 31, with the toilet incident happening a couple of days earlier.

Alan McKay and his toilet art project. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Mr McKay is currently turning the toilet into the car’s latest installation.

He plans to paint ‘smile’ on it, combine it with other mannequin parts and bolt it onto the roof to mark the 100th anniversary of artist Marcel Duchamp’s famous work Fountain, which is a urinal.

The retired antique clock dealer bought the Nissan Micra more than three years ago.

Despite having collected vintage cars, including Aston Martins and Bugattis, he said the Nissan is ‘the happiest car I have ever owned’.

Alan McKay's car. Picture: Derek Martin

Using bric-a-brac bought from car boot sales, Mr McKay has decorated the car with a deer wearing a flower garland, an animatronic toy pony, a white flag made of underpants.

He normally plays blues music out of the car for people to enjoy, but is currently saving up for better speakers.

He refuses to call the car a piece of art, or describe himself as an artist – instead, he prefers the title ‘amateur lunatic’, and says the car is a joke which aims to make people smile and take life less seriously.

He said he has only been pulled over by the police a handful of times, but they were won over by the eccentric vehicle.

Alan McKay with his car. Picture: Derek Martin