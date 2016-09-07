Operation Dragonfly conviction total reaches 127

More than half the motorists arrested during a summer crackdown on drink and drug-driving have now been convicted.

Operation Dragonfly was a joint project run by Sussex and Surrey police between June 6 and July 10, aiming to catch criminals and make the roads across the two counties safer for everyone.

A total of 205 drink and drug-driving related arrests were made in Sussex, of which 127 have now been convicted and sentenced at court. Here are the latest convictions:

Gavin Mackenzie, 36, a carpenter, of Ruskin Road, Worthing, was arrested on the A26 at Lewes on June 9 and charged with driving with 8mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 25, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £40 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Richard Mayberry, 29, a mechanic, of Beaumont Park, Littlehampton, was arrested in Beaumont Park, Littlehampton, on June 16 and charged with driving with 8mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 25 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

David Feeney, 33, a hotel employee, of Offington Avenue, Worthing, was arrested in Offington Avenue, Worthing, on June 17, and charged with driving with 5.6mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system and failing to surrender to custody.

He pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 23 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £130 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Carl Redfearn, 21, a car valeter, of Pepperscoombe Lane, Upper Beeding, was arrested in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on June 18, and charged with driving with 5.3mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system, dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and failing to stop when required to do so by police.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 11 and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Andrew Cozens, 31, a labourer, of Beaconsfield Road, Wick, was arrested in Highdown Drive, Littlehampton, on June 19 and charged with being in control of a vehicle with 9mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 23 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Michelle Godwin, 37, a care assistant, of Mendip Road, Worthing, was arrested following a crash in Mendip Road, Worthing, on June 22, and charged with driving with 115mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

She pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 30 and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. She was also sentenced to a 12-month community order, and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Anthony Dodds, 39, a builder, of Winchester Road, Worthing, was arrested in South Street, Worthing, on June 30, and charged with driving while disqualified, and driving with 33mcg of cocaine, 567mcg of benzoylecgonine and 5.5mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 25 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Lewis Elder, 21, unemployed, of Somerset Road, East Preston, was arrested in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, on July 1 and charged with driving with 7mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 25 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk.

Members of the public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

To keep up to date with officers looking for drink or drug drivers, follow #opdragonfly on Twitter.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs call 999.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.