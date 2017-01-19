Missing ‘vulnerable’ man might be in Worthing

A missing ‘vulnerable’ man in his sixties might be in Worthing, police said.

Neil O’Callaghan, 67, from West Byfleet, was reported missing at around 7am today (January 19), police confirmed.

He is described as being white, around 6ft, and of a heavy build.

Police ask anyone who may have seen him to contact them as a matter of urgency.

A number of searches are being carried out in the local vicinity and in Weybridge in a bid to locate him, however police said he has links to Worthing and Sussex Police colleagues are carrying out a number of enquiries.

Any sightings should be reported to police on 101 quoting reference number 45170006108.

