Men arrested after brawl on main road

Police are investigating after receiving reports of an assault at around 11.10pm on Thursday on Brighton Road in Worthing.

A fight had taken place between three men and another man, and police said a 35-year-old man had received minor facial injuries. Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old both from Worthing both remain in custody this morning.

PC Cheryl Kidd said: “We believe all the men involved are known to each other. However we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to contact us online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 1607 of 11/05.”