Masked men break in and steal cash

A man was attacked in his own home on Tuesday after three masked intruders broke in and stole cash from him.

The home in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, was broken into about 7.45pm.

The victim challenged the men when he saw them in his kitchen, but was pushed into his living room.

He was pushed onto a sofa and assaulted a number of times by a man who demanded money, police say.

The trio were all dressed in black and wearing balaclavas that showed only their eyes.

They were all around 6ft tall and of medium build.

The man who assaulted the victim was wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

They escaped running east along Old Worthing Road, turning left into Arlington Crescent. About 30 seconds later, a silver Mercedes C Class without lights on drove out of the crescent and turned east.

Anyone who witnessed any aspect of the incident or has any information is asked to report online or call 101.