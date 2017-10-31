Man ‘with hammer’ arrested after police pursuit through Worthing

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and possession of an offensive weapon following a police pursuit in Worthing on Monday (30 October).

Police said officers on patrol tried to stop a Vauxhall Astra van in Ardingly Drive, Worthing, at 8pm.

It failed to do so and officers pursued the van through Worthing until they carried out a controlled stop, a police spokesman said.

A 24-year-old man from Worthing was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop a vehicle when requested by police and possession of an offensive weapon – a hammer, police said.

He has been released under investigation, according to police.