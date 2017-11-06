Man jailed for rooftop stand-off with armed police

A man has been jailed for a rooftop stand-off with armed police.

Jordan Kelly, 26, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in prison at Lewes Crown Court on October 23 for affray, possession of a knife and two counts of criminal damage relating to the incident which happened on Saturday, September 16.

According to Sussex Police, Kelly climbed onto a roof of a building in Artex Avenue, Rustington and armed police were called as he was thought to be holding a weapon.

During the two hour stand-off he threw tiles from the roof at two police cars, causing damage, before agreeing to come down on an aerial platform from the fire and rescue service.

Initially Kelly pleaded guilty to the criminal damage and not guilty to affray and possession of a knife, but changed his plea to guilty for all charges at the pre-trial preparatory hearing on October 23, when he was sentenced.