Man imprisoned over sexual assaults on young girl

A West Sussex man has been sent to prison over a series of sex assaults on a vulnerable young girl, according to police.

Tony Monery, 56, a sales representative, now of Swanfield Drive, Chichester, was sentenced to a total of ten years imprisonment at Brighton Crown Court on Friday (May 5) having been convicted after a four-day trial of a series of sexual assaults in Worthing, spanning three years, on a young girl, police said.

A police spokesman said: “He was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault, one attempted rape and one rape on the girl.

“Monery will be a registered sex offender for life. “

Detective Constable Graham Gray of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Monery gained the confidence of this young girl and systematically abused her for three years. Only in 2014 did she feel able to come forward and tell us what had happened to her.

“He made no comment in interview and pleaded not guilty throughout, showing no remorse whatsoever. The victim had to face cross-examination in court but the jury clearly believed her evidence.

“We will always take such reports seriously and pursue them wherever possible, to try to achieve justice and support for victims.”

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “The reason I came forward after so long is that he showed no remorse and I believe he needed to know he was in the wrong and I deserved justice. Now he has been found guilty I feel a great sense of relief and I can finally move forward with my life.”