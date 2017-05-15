Man imprisoned and pensioner sentenced for drug factory in home

A couple has been sentenced for a large-scale drugs operation that was run out of their mock Tudor home in Worthing.

Peter Fardell, 58, and Christine Hurley, 72, were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday after hundreds of cannabis plants were discovered in their home in Sompting Road, Worthing.

Christine Hurley outside Hove Crown Court. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Peter Fardell pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug and was given a 16 month prison sentence. Christine Hurley pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for producing a class B drug and was given a 12 month community order and ordered to do 40 hours of unpaid work. Legal proceedings have also begun in order to recover the proceeds of their crimes.

The couple grew the plants in their home in Sompting Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

