Man found lying in road had ‘no recollection’ of incident

A man found lying in the road in the early hours of yesterday morning had ‘no recollection’ of what happened, police said.

Police and ambulance services were called to South Farm Road in Worthing at around 12.45am yesterday (Sunday, October 15) after ‘a commotion’ was heard and the 22-year-old man was discovered lying in the road.

The incident happened in South Farm Road in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A police spokesman added that no vehicles were involved, and when officers visited the man at his home later in the day, he had no recollection of what may have happened.