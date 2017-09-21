Man exposes himself on Shoreham beach

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman on Shoreham beach.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The man sat down in front of the victim and exposed himself. The victim then chased the man off the beach.

“The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 50s or early 60s, of slim build and short dark grey hair.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or another similar incident please report online or call 101 quoting reference 522 of 29/08.