Man denies posting anti-Muslim messages on Facebook

A Shoreham man charged with publishing threatening material intending to stir up religious hatred appeared in court on Tuesday.

Nigel Christopher Pelham, 49, of Freehold Street in Shoreham, pleaded not guilty to all eight charges at Worthing Magistrates Court.

He is accused of publishing on Facebook written material intending to stir up religious hatred, such as ‘what this country needs is a bomb a mosque day’ and ‘we must burn mosques to the ground.’

The court heard that the sentencing powers of magistrates were not deemed sufficient, due to the serious nature of the charge.

Magistrate Wayne Wealleans sent the case to Lewes Crown Court where Pelham is set to appear on Tuesday, March 7.

He was granted bail with conditions and was told not to use any form of social media.

