Man charged with possession of cocaine and meat cleaver

A 24-year old Worthing man has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of an eight-inch meat cleaver, police have said.

Jake Reed, of no fixed address, was arrested in Fastnet Way, Littlehampton, and appeared before Crawley Magistrates on Thursday (February 16).

Police said he was arrested on Wednesday (February 15) on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article in a public place after being stopped by police.

According to police, he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Thursday March 16.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.