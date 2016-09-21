Man charged following head punch assault

A man has been charged following an assault in Worthing which left the victim with a serious head injury.

The assault in Warwick Street, Worthing happened at around 2am on Saturday, police said.

They added that the victim, a 25-year-old local man, was punched in the back of the head causing him to fall to the ground. He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Damien Lee, 20, unemployed and of no fixed address was arrested and has been charged with GBH without intent. He has been bailed to appear before Worthing Magistrates Court on October 25.

Witnesses to the assault can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Aspro.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.