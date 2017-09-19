Man charged after woman stabbed in Southwick

A man has been charged after a woman was stabbed at a house in Southwick, police said.

The incident took place in Highdown, Southwick at just after 8.30am on Saturday (September, 16).

A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition, according to police.

Bradley Wright, 33, of Highdown, Southwick, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting a police officer, a police spokesman said

He has been remanded in custody until 16 October, when he is due to appear before court.

A 35-year-old Southwick man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation, the spokesman said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

If you have any information contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Underwood.