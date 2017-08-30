Man arrested in connection with sex assault near Southwick

Police investigating reports of a man indecently exposing himself and grabbing at a vulnerable woman on a beach near Southwick have made an arrest.

An appeal was issued last week with a photo of a man police wished to speak with in connection with the incident.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, police officers visited Shoreham Harbour Beach to show the photos to people enjoying the sunshine, the spokesman said.

While there, they spotted a man who appeared to meet the description, said the spokesman.

Detective Constable Vicky Stenning said: “We are renewing our appeal to find a kayaker who was visiting the beach on Tuesday, June 13, and chased a man off who grabbed a woman as she tried to leave the area.

“He is white and well tanned - he has been described as a ‘surfer type’.

“His kayak is in a camouflage pattern and he fixed it on to the roof rack of a white van before driving off after the incident.

“We believe he has important information that could assist our investigation and I would ask him to contact us as soon as possible online or call 101 quoting serial 989 of 13/06.

“If you think you know who he is, please also get in touch.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 42-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a female and attempted rape, police said.

He was released under investigation while enquiries continue, a spokesman said.