Lout exposes himself after cricket pitch vandalism

The chairman of Worthing Cricket Club has blasted the ‘mindless violence’ of youths who destroyed a pitch cover and another who exposed himself to a bystander.

Tim Dunn said he felt ‘disbelief and disappointment’ when he saw the £500 cover had been torn apart at Manor Sports Ground in Broadwater Road on Friday morning.

He said: “It is mindless violence, petty, without thinking about the consequences for us as a club.”

Sussex Police confirmed reports that the pitch cover was destroyed by youths on the evening of Thursday, 18 May. A spokesman said: “When challenged by passing walkers, the youths were abusive and one youth is believed to have indecently exposed himself.”

Mr Dunn said the cricket club faced an ‘ongoing battle’ with alcohol and drug abuse at the park.

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pn.police.uk, report online at sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ or phone 101, quoting 895 of 20/05.