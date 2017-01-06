Items worth £6,000 stolen in Shoreham burglary

A platinum diamond necklace, a limited edition wrist watch and a pair of cupid statues are among items stolen from a property in Shoreham, police have confirmed.

The house in Buckingham Road was broken into some time between the morning of New Years Eve and the evening of Wednesday (January 4), said police.

Several items, valued at more than £6000, were taken, said police.

Police are now searching for the burglars, a spokesperson confirmed.

A Tag Heuer Monaco wrist watch, with a square black face and stainless steel casing, a black leather strap, silver coloured numbers and hands was among the items stolen, police said, adding that this watch is a limited edition numbered 4158 of 5000.

An Omega Speed Master wind up analogue wrist watch, engraved on the case commemorating the Apollo 11 Mission, with a stainless steel case and strap, was taken, police said.

Also stolen was a wind up Omega Sea Master chronograph analogue wrist watch with a black leather strap with holes punched in, police confirmed. It has a black face and the second hand is coloured orange, police added.

An Admiral Fitzroy wall mounted barometer, approximately 3 feet tall and 1 foot wide, was stolen, the spokesperson said.

A pair of bronze ‘Cupid’ style statues, which are approximately 1 foot tall and show both playing musical instruments, were taken, according to police.

An Edwardian mantel clock, approximately 10 inches tall and 6 inched wide, with a white face and black Roman numerals was stolen, police confirmed.

Stolen jewellery included diamond earrings, a platinum diamond necklace and a gold and sapphire ring, police said.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area during that time, or have since had such items offered to you, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 855 of 05/01.

Report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/or call 101.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.