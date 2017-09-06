“It’s awful that someone’s done this” – heartbreak after Shoreham Fort break-in

Volunteers have been left ‘stressed’ after a refreshments kiosk at Shoreham Fort was broken into, just days before a major event is scheduled at the historic site.

Police believe the break-in at Food for Fort, which is based next to the fort and is where volunteers serve tea, coffee and cake to visitors, took place between 9pm on Monday (September 4) and 3pm on Tuesday (September 5).

A police spokesman said: “The window was smashed and an untidy search was undertaken.

“It is believed a small amount of money and some drinks were stolen.”

Gary Baines, chairman of the Friends of Shoreham Fort, said: “It’s awful.

“The fact that someone’s done this to a charity!

Damage to the hut

“It’s had a huge impact.

“And it’s just before our event at the weekend.”

The fort will celebrate Heritage Open Day at the fort on Sunday (September, 10) from 11am to 4.30pm.

He said the team of volunteers would need to work hard to clear the hut before the event.

“It’s a huge stress for us,” Mr Baines said.

While nothing ‘of significance’ was taken, it would require much time and effort to fix the damage, he said.

He said of the food hut: “It’s the only real income for the charity to carry on with its work,”

A police team visited the site yesterday to collect evidence.

Mr Baines said: “It’s great to see they’re taking it seriously.” Joss Loader, independent councillor for Marine ward, said: “Please can people keep their eyes open and report anything suspicious as there has been a spate of problems at the fort recently, including stupid and mindless vandalism.

“The Friends work incredibly hard and it’s pretty disgraceful to be targeting a charity, particularly as they rely on proceeds from the kiosk as one of their main fund-raisers.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact police online quoting serial 862 of 05/09.