Investigations continue into ‘mystery’ of injured woman found in Worthing

Police have confirmed they are continuing investigations after a woman, 35, was found seriously injured by a Worthing underpass yesterday.

The woman was discovered by two members of the public at the bottom of some steps in Chapel Road just after 1am yesterday (Monday, February 20).

She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton suffering from a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, police confirmed yesterday.

There have been no updates on her condition.

Police today said there had been no significant changes and that the incident was still under investigation.

A spokesperson also repeated their appeal for anyone who may have seen the woman in the area leading up to the time she was found to get in contact.

The 35-year-old was wearing a white coat, a spokesperson added.

Anyone with information, call 101 quoting Operation Hemingway or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

