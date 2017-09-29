HM Courts Service: Results list for September 15 to 26, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 15 to 26, 2017.

Lisa Hart, 30, of Lammas Close, Wick, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Long Furlong, Clapham, on April 20, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

Christopher James, 29, c/o Downview Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.7mg Delta-9-THC per litre of blood) in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on July 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He also admitted drug-driving (800mg benxoylecgonine per litre of blood) in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on July 15, 2017.

Nadine Pugh, 69, of Shingle Road, Shoreham, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Riverside, Shoreham Beach, on July 14, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Zak Ridgeway, 18, of Monksfield Way, Berkshire, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £225 costs, after being found guilty of causing a danger to road users in Windmill Drive, Rustington, on April 20, 2017, by intentionally causing rocks to be over the road, creating an obvious danger. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 30, 2017, no separate penalty.

Maxine Smith, 30, of Upper Brighton Road, Broadwater, was fined £320 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Gravetts Lane, Climping, on September 10, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Scott Williamson, 39, of Gloucester Place, Littlehampton, was fined £429 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (107mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Rustington on June 26, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

William Domagala, 18, of Tacklee Road, Yapton, was fined £390 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Goring Road, Goring, on June 28, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

Richard Martin, 31, of Selden Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with drug rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £327.50 compensation after admitting two charges of stealing razor blades worth £327.50 from Wilko, Worthing, on July 16, 2017.

Karl Woolven, 40, of Glebelands Farm, Yapton Road, Barnham, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing four seedling plants of cannabis in Barnham on July 19, 2017.