HM Courts Service: Results list for September 1 to 14, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 1 to 14, 2017.

Alice Lindfield, 24, of Sedbury Road, Lancing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements in Lancing on January 11, 2017.

John Savage, 43, of Offington Avenue, Worthing, was fined £261 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light when driving in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on November 23, 2016. His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Michael Gooding, 24, of Manning Road, Wick, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and two restraining orders after being found guilty of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause distress in Littlehampton on March 25, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Clive Sim, 47, of Ham Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting receiving stolen goods, including jewellery, binoculars and foreign money, on July 13, 2017. He must pay a total of £2,350 compensation.

Lisa Howe, 40, of Byron Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault in Marine Parade, Worthing, on June 20, 2017; and stealing a bottle of wine and chocolates worth £16 from M&S, Worthing, on June 20, 2017. She must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Andrew Wall, 51, of Shandon Gardens, Broadwater, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on August 18, 2017. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Timothy Cecil, 53, of Poling Street, Poling, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Poling Street, Poling. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Scott Holden, 29, of Myrtle Crescent, Lancing, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A24 Worthing on August 21, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months. He was fined £500 after admitting driving without insurance and admitted driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalty.

Michael Coghlan, 42, of Fastnet Way, Littlehampton, was fined £180 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress in Fastnet Way, Littlehampton, on August 5, 2017.

James Goudy, 72, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on February 17, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Ross Johnson, 38, of Meadway Court, Southwick, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Chichester on June 18, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for three months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Michael Moloney, 53, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting fraud by dishonestly failing to notify the DWP of work undertaken for Rustington Recruitment, affecting Employment and Support Allowance between December 14, 2012, and April 7, 2015. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for fraud by dishonestly failing to notify the DWP of work undertaken for Rustington Recruitment, affecting Employment and Support Allowance between May 15, 2015, and October 29, 2015. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting fraud by dishonestly failing to notify the DWP of work undertaken for Rustington Recruitment, affecting Jobseekers Allowance between April 8, 2015, and May 10, 2015.

Zac Walker, 21, of Ashfold Avenue, Findon Valley, was given a community order and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having an offensive weapon, an extendable metal baton, in Chapel Road, Worthing, on May 6, 2017; and three charges of drug-driving (38ug/l cocaine, 305ug/l benzoylecgonine, 5.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Chapel Road, Worthing, on May 6, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Ricky Kilshaw, 27, of Downside, Shoreham, was fined £120 and must pay £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on July 5, 2017.

Callan Swadling, 27, of Walberton Green, Walberton, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a door frame in Bognor Regis on May 7, 2017.

Julijs Andrianovs, 35, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston, was given a community order and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, in Fastnet Way, Littlehampton, on August 22, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Kieran Elliot-Moore, 21, of Aglaia Road, Worthing, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oxford Road, Worthing, on August 23, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Bradley Popham, 50, of Beechlands Cottages, Beechlands Close, East Preston, was fined £138 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Fairlands, East Preston, on August 24, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Jamie Branson, 39, of Taw Close, Durrington, was given a community order with programme requirement (Building Better Relationships) and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting harassment through numerous phone calls, text messages and WhatsApp messages, all unwanted, between March 16, 2017, and April 12, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £135 costs.

Stephen Ray, 54, of Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, was jailed for 18 weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to provoke violence in Christchurch Road, Worthing, on May 27, 2017. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and the six-week suspended sentence was implemented to run consecutively. He also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a six-week concurrent prison sentence for common assault in Henfield on December 10, 2016.

Fahad Kakooza, 29, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing food worth £5 from Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on June 2, 2017. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £7.95 compensation after admitting stealing food and alcohol worth £9.95 from Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on June 1, 2017.

Ivan Stamenov, 51, of North Lodge Mansions, Christchurch Road, Worthing, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (76mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Heene Road, Worthing, on August 26, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Daniel Thyer, 29, of Chilgrove Close, Goring, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in Worthing on August 26, 2017.

Hayley Vickery, 25, of Upton Brooks, Barnham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Crookham Road, Fleet, on July 15, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.