HM Courts Service: Results list for November 28 to 30, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from November 28 to 30, 2016.

Laura Harding, 31, of Locks Court, Southwick, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty of littering by dropping a cigarette butt at Havant Railway Station on May 16, 2016.

Dane Ciacci, 20, of Jevington Court, Jevington Close, Durrington, was committed to detention for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, 8pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting assault by beating, racially aggravated, in Worthing on October 10, 2016. He must also pay £75 compensation. He was given an eight-week concurrent sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £75 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assaulting a police constable in Worthing on October 10, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £75 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on October 10, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £75 compensation after admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Worthing on October 10, 2016.

Liam Kersey, 29, of Pavilion Road, Worthing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement after admitting stealing headphones worth £169.98 from TK Maxx, Worthing, on October 23, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing two Blu-ray box sets worth £60 from HMV, Worthing, on October 18, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing Bosch power tool items worth £150 from Robert Dyas, Worthing, on October 18, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing food worth £52.30 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on September 22, 2015. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing a £15 jacket from Mothercare, Chichester, on September 22, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing clothing worth £79.98 from TK Maxx, Chichester, on September 22, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £450 compensation after admitting stealing t-shirts worth £450 from House of Fraser, Chichester, on September 18, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £240 compensation after admitting stealing clothing worth £240 from The Griffin, Worthing, on September 1, 2016. Three other offences were admitted and taken into consideration.

Philip Neale, 55, of Parsons Close, Angmering, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing items worth £216.75 from Sainsbury’s, Rustington, on September 21, 2016; stealing a £75 hard drive from Sainsbury’s, Rustington, on September 20, 2016; and possessing a knife at Rustington Retail Park on September 21, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mihai Ciudin, 24, of Sele Gardens, Upper Beeding, was fined £130 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (3.8ug/L cannabis in the blood) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on September 24, 2016. He was fined £130 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted using a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalty.

Paige Craddock, 21, of Clarendon Road, Broadwater, was fined £40 after admitting jointly stealing a Poppy Appeal charity box in Worthing on September 4, 2016. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken. She was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting jointly stealing meat from The Co-operative, Worthing, on November 12, 2016. She also admitted possessing cannabis in Worthing, on November 12, 2016, no separate penalty.

Arron Jones, 23, of Clarendon Road, Broadwater, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting jointly stealing a Poppy Appeal charity box in Worthing on September 4, 2016. He was fined £40 after admitting jointly stealing meat from The Co-operative, Worthing, on November 12, 2016. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Katy Goddard, 31, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting stealing two bottles of vodka worth £30 from Tesco, Worthing, on November 12, 2016.

Aiden Heather, 20, of Ringmer Road, Worthing, was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay £2,500 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Worthing on August 21, 2016. He was also discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting resisting a police constable in Worthing on September 18, 2016.

Brendon Stephens, 22, of Maltravers Drive, Littlehampton, was fined £100 after admitting drug-driving (4.2ug/L Delta-9-THC) in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, on October 17, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £20 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting drug-driving (154ug/L benzoylecognine) in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, on October 17, 2016

Adam Owen, 33, of Melbourne Road, Goring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting causing £500 damage to a door at Coral Bookmakers, Rustington, on November 6, 2016; and causing £168 damage to shop windows at Stacey’s ironmongers, Rustington, on November 6, 2016. He must pay a total of £368 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Smith, 34, of Warren Crescent, East Preston, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (not less than 2.1ug/L Delta-9-THC in the blood) in New Road, Angmering, on October 3, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Nicholas Taylor, 33, of Manor Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for nine months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour, racially aggravated, in Southwick on June 25, 2016.

Anthony Wilkin, 52, of Buci Crescent, Shoreham, was fined £155 after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on July 8, 2016. He was fined a further £155 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on July 8, 2016, without due care and attention. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Ben Mitchell, 33, of Broadmark Lane, Rustington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (11ug/L cocaine in the blood) in Half Moon Lane, Durrington, on September 13, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving over the 50mph speed limit in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on November 10, 2016, no separate penalty.

Martin Attfield, 58, of Jevington Close, Worthing, was jailed for 22 weeks after being found guilty of using disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Wallace Avenue, Worthing, on October 6, 2016. He was jailed for two weeks to run concurrently after being found guilty of harassment, breaching a restraining order. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Herald and Gazette – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.