HM Courts Service: Results list for May 2 to 4, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 2 to 4, 2017.

Louise Allen-Turner, 48, of Terringes Avenue, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in High Street, Tarring, on April 17, 2017; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty at Worthing Custody Centre on April 17, 2017.

James Drake, 40, of Upper Kingston Lane, Southwick, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (128mg of alchohol in 100ml of breath) in Holmbush Way, Southwick, on April 14, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Jordan Hunt, 32, of Princes Court, Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, on April 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance.

Ellie Taylor, 19, of Tower Road, Lancing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £45 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Chapel Road, Worthing, on April 14, 2017.

Paul Evans, 52, of Mendip Road, Worthing, was given a 14-day suspended prison sentence for non-payment of fines of £285 imposed on November 27, 2006.

Harry Standing, 24, of Woodlands Avenue, Rustington, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, for driving without due care and attention on the A284 Lyminster on July 30, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Rebecca Evers, 31, of Waverley Court, Stanley Road, Wick, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £150 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to provoke unlawful violence in a verbal exchange on a train between Hove and Shoreham on June 11, 2016.