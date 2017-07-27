HM Courts Service: Results list for July 10 to 14, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 10 to 14, 2017.

Ben Dillon, 26, of Cambridge Court, Shelley Road, Worthing, was given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting sending a grossly offensive message of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Worthing on April 8, 2017. He was given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mustapha Mbye, 38, of Queen’s Road, Worthing, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting having a knife at Worthing Railway Station on February 12, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Michael Doggett, 38, of Southfield Road, Broadwater, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (84mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Clifton Road, Worthing, on April 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted drug-driving (800 benxoylecgonine) in Clifton Road, Worthing, on April 16, 2017.

Frazier Furlong, 20, of Marshall Avenue, Findon Valley, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine in Worthing on May 6, 2017.

Courtney Grimster, 25, of Homefield Road, Worthing, was fined £415 and must pay £41.50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (44 cocaine) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on April 23, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted drug-driving (>800b benzoylecgonine) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on April 23, 2017; and drug-driving (6.8 Delta-9-THC) in Marine Parade, Worthing, on April 23, 2017, no separate penalties.

Anthony Nye, 39, of Horsham Road, Littlehampton, was fined £224 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.8mg Delta-9-THC) in Sea Road, Littlehampton, on March 6, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Georgina Starkey, 23, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £224 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on April 13, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Anthony Whiteman, 31, of Millers Court, Old Worthing Road, East Preston, was fined £369 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Felpham on June 25, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Julian Bentley, 31, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Rose Walk, Goring, on February 7, 2017. He was also fined £220 after being found guilty of driving without the correct licence.

Sharon McDonald, 53, of Chesterfield Road, Goring, was fined £162 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Goring on April 2, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Josie Fooks, 22, of St Michael’s Road, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.3mg/l Delta-9-THC) in High Street, Crawley, on December 15, 2016. There was no licence endorsement or disqualification due to special reasons, found on basis of emergency.