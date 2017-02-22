HM Courts Service: Results list for January 30, 2017, to February 3, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from January 30, 2017, to February 3, 2017.

Julie Kellett, 53, of Church Mead, Steyning, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 130 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stalking without fear, alarm or distress, by sending numerous cards by post and dozens of text messages. She was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniella Rossi, 35, of High Street, Shoreham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing items worth £193 from Beales, Worthing, on December 20, 2016; and stealing clothing worth £251.50 from Peacocks, Worthing, on December 20, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Reece Farnes, 22, of The Finches, Shoreham, must carry out an additional ten hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 70 hours, after admitting breaching a community order.

Grant Fraser, 27, of Wick Parade, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £75 costs, after admitting outraging public decency in Littlehampton on August 1, 2016. He must also pay £100 compensation after admitting damaging a window at Dutch Bike Company, Littlehampton, on May 9, 2016.

Laura Tyler, 31, c/o Westway, Wick, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting outraging public decency in Littlehampton on August 1, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge and £75 costs. She admitted resisting a police constable in Littlehampton on August 1, 2016, no separate penalty. She was fined £50 after admitting stealing meat worth £43.08 from Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on September 10, 2016. She was fined £50 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order and admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 27, 2016, no separate penalty.

Cobaine Holden, 20, of Longships, Littlehampton, must pay £70 costs after admitting breaching a community order. He must carry out an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 170 hours.

Paul Weller, 51, of Helyers Green, Wick, was jailed for 14 days after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison.

Joel Bartley, 34, of Fitzroy Court, St Mary’s Close, Littlehampton, was fined £207 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton, on January 14, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He was fined £140 after admitting failing to stop after a road accident in St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton, in which two other vehicles were damaged.

Paul Russell, 53, of Southey Lodge, Southey Road, was fined £275 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-driving limit (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Ye Olde House at Home pub car park, Broadwater, on January 14, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Oliver Tappin, 23, of Greenwood Drive, Angmering, was fined £692 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Worthing and A23 Burgess Hill on May 10, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Leslie May, 56, of Timber Close, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of failing to promptly notify Worthing Borough Council of a change, namely increased income, affecting Housing Benefit. He must pay £60 victim surcharge and £350 costs.

Daniel Pain, 36, of Greenways Crescent, Shoreham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on November 10, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Fletcher Gillett, 42, of High Street, Upper Beeding, was fined £83 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements on Brighton on February 24, 2016.

David Goodfellow, 50, of Alexander Court, Beaconsfield Road, Wick, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on May 13, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stephen Adams, 60, of Northbrook Road, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A27 Lewes on April 14, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

