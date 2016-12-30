HM Courts Service: Results list for December 5 to 9, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from December 5 to 9, 2016.

Paul Cogram, 38, of Sugden Road, East Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Sugden Road, East Worthing, on October 19, 2016; and resisting a police constable in Sugden Road, East Worthing, on October 19, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Sugden Road, East Worthing, on October 19, 2016, no separate penalty.

Katie Dempsey, 36, of King George Road, Shoreham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am, after admitting assault by beating in Gordon Road, Shoreham, on April 24, 2016; and racially aggravated common assault at Shoreham Railway Station on April 24, 2016. She must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £100 costs. She also admitted damaging a car in Gordon Road, Shoreham, on April 24, 2016.

Jamie Roberts, 36, of Stanhope Road, Littlehampton, was given a nine-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on May 1, 2016. He must pay £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include a new Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Sean Bailey, 27, of Watling Court, Butts Road, Southwick, was fined £70 and must pay £70 costs after admitting failing to attend induction appointments as required by a community order.

Charlie Bartholomew, 21, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting a police constable in Church Lane, Upper Beeding, on October 21, 2016. He must pay £50 compensation, £60 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Chiswell, 25, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was fined £120 and must pay £350.10 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £400 damage to a fire alarm belonging to Worthing Homes on September 3, 2016. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Jason Cramb, 27, of Littlehampton Road, Ferring, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 14 months after admitting driving dangerously in Tangmere Road, Shopwhyke, Chichester, on September 14, 2016. He was fined £120, must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months after admitting drug-driving (2.7mg Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Tangmere on September 14, 2016. He also admitted possessing 100g of cannabis and cannabis resin and failing to stop when required by police, no separate penalties.

William Hodge, 22, of Abbey Road, Sompting, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, on November 12, 2016.

Dovile Narutyte, 27, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Warren Road, Worthing, on October 29, 2016. She also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Daniel Gurr, 37, of Becket Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £85 costs after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Chapel Road, Worthing, on November 18, 2016; and resisting a police constable.

Jessica Hollman, 29, of Fullers Walk, Wick, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on October 3, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance and admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Jordan Tarr, 23, of Meadow Crescent, Worthing, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting assaulting a police constable in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on November 18, 2016. He was fined £100 after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on November 18, 2016, and fined a further £100 after admitting resisting a police constable.

Joshua Jones, 22, of Edmonton Road, Durrington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen when required by police at Worthing Custody Centre on November 5, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Harry Cooper, 30, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 6, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted possessing a controlled class B drug in Walberton on November 6, 2016.

Dian Dinev, 25, of Bedford Row, Worthing, was fined £245 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.6 Delta-9-THC) in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on September 30, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Divall, 39, of Gravelly Crescent, Lancing, was fined £270 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.6 cannabis) in Tower Road, Lancing, on October 7, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis in Tower Road, Lancing, on October 7, 2016.

Jason Dore, 26, of Chesswood Road, East Worthing, was fined £92 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (10ug/L Delta-9-THC) in Meadow Road, East Worthing, on October 4, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gavin Gurr, 36, of Anson Road, Goring, was fined £21 after admitting using a handheld mobile phone while driving in Upper Brighton Road, Broadwater, on October 12, 2016. He was fined £65 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance and admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Danielle Morris, 29, of Winterberry Way, Wick, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay a total £91.94 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting stealing beauty items worth £84.94 from Boots, Chichester, on June 10, 2016; stealing baby clothes worth £5 from Boots, Chichester, on August 2, 2016; and stealing items worth £116 from Boots, Chichester, on September 5, 2016.

Graham Page, 35, of Whitebeam Road, Durrington, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and the 12-week suspended prison sentence was implemented as a six-week prison sentence for the original offence of driving while disqualified. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after admitting jointly stealing a £3,035 concrete breaker from A Plant Hire, Chichester, on June 18, 2016. He also admitted breaching a community order and was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence for the original offence of failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police.

Ian Sweeting 51, of Heron Court, Victoria Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting assault by beating in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, on October 9, 2016. He was fined £40 after admitting stealing clothes worth £545.50 from Marks and Spencer, Gunwharf Quays, on October 9, 2016.

