HM Courts Service: Results list for December 19 to 23, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from December 19 to 23, 2016.

Thomas Marsh, 25, of Kirdford Road, Arundel, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 7am, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Arundel on July 23, 2016. He must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

Isheanesu Muzhanye, 22, of Heron Court, Victoria Road, Worthing, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend a rehabilitation appointment and failing to attend unpaid work. The order was varied to include ten additional days’ unpaid work. He must pay £70 costs.

Glen Beevis, 41, of Ferry Road, Littlehampton, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting making a threatening mobile phone call in Littlehampton on November 16, 2016.

Jacky Kwok, 53, of Rogate Road, Worthing, was fined £693 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Washington on December 1, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Lee, 52, of Conway House, Beach Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with two-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am, after admitting producing 12 cannabis plants in Littlehampton on October 22, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Lee, 22, of Hatfield Walk, Durrington, was jailed for a total of 18 weeks. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and the suspended eight-week prison sentence was implemented for the original offence of stealing meat worth £80 from Tesco, Worthing, on February 18, 2016. He was given an eight-week consecutive prison sentence and must pay £39.96 compensation after admitting stealing four gift boxes worth £39.96 from Lloyds Pharmacy, New Road, Worthing, on October 29, 2016. He was given a 14-day consecutive prison sentence after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. He also received five eight-week concurrent prison sentences and must pay a total of £177.50 compensation after admitting stealing three boxes of chocolate worth £18 from McColls, Wallace Parade, on November 16, 2016; stealing meat worth £50 from Sainsbury’s, Goring, on November 25, 2016; stealing seven boxes of chocolate from McColls, Wallace Parade, on November 23, 2016; stealing meat worth £50 from Sainsbury’s, Goring, on November 26, 2016; stealing food worth £9.50 from McColls, Wallace Parade, on November 30, 2016.

Zoe Rees, 32, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Worthing on November 29, 2016; and resisting a police constable in Worthing on November 29, 2016.

Michael Stanley, 26, c/o Seabrook Court, Cecil Road, Lancing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Blenheim Avenue, Worthing, on September 23, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Andrew Gillett, c/o Halewick Lane, Sompting, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Marine Parade, Worthing, on December 2, 2016.

Todd McDaid, 28, of Whitelot Way, Southwick, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £30 after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on October 3, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Brian Knill, 65, of The Gilberts, Sea Road, Rustington, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting making two false declarations that he was not the driver at the time of a speeding offence in Rustington between June 18, 2016, and July 4, 2016. He must pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Gritton, 30, of Eastleigh Court, Cumbrian Close, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay £1,000 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Goring on November 18, 2016.

Jody Haynes, 35, of Meadow Road, East Worthing, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing candles worth £52.77 from Beales, Worthing, on December 3, 2016.

George O’Neill, 62, of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A2032 at Broadwater Green on December 5, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Jake Denyer, 23, of The Quadrant, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Goring on August 5, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. He must also pay £100 compensation after admitting damaging a mobile phone and watch in Goring on August 5, 2016.

Joseph Harrington, 43, of Salvington Hill, High Salvington, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 5.30am, after admitting drink-driving (128mg alcohol in 100ml breath) in Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on August 21, 2016. He was also fined £2,500, must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Herald and Gazette – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.