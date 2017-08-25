HM Courts Service: Results list for August 17 to 22, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 17 to 22, 2017.

Carl Dean, 30, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £350 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Littlehampton Road, Ferring, on March 22, 2017.

Carl Burdfield, 23, of Cornwall Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence through numerous text messages sent from October 31, 2016, to January 8, 2017; assault by beating in Littlehampton on January 7, 2017; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 21, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Emma Knight, 32, of Graham Road, Yapton, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting using a colour television without a licence between November 9, 2016, and November 17, 2016.

Katie Champion, 31, of Falconers Court, Little High Street, Shoreham, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting assaulting a police constable in Normandy Road, Worthing, on August 1, 2017; and wilfully obstructing a police constable in Normandy Road, Worthing, on August 1, 2017. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Jamie Currie, 37, of Elms Drive, Lancing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Findon Road, Worthing, on April 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Hammond, 52, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on August 4, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Alex Kerin, 22, of Kithurst Crescent, Goring, was fined £161 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on August 6, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Reginald Podesta, 25, of Eastern Sands Caravan Park, Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting permitting the use of a vehicle in Shakespeare Road, Worthing, on August 5, 2017, without insurance. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Christopher Taylor, 28, of Crescent Road, Worthing, was fined £314 after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shakespeare Road, Worthing, on August 5, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was fined £314 after admitting driving without insurance, fined £104 after admitting driving without the correct licence and fined £209 after admitting driving without reasonable consideration for

Peter Henry, 37, of Guilden Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of drink-driving (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Warren Road, Worthing, on May 30, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £625 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jacek Musial, 41, of Joyce Close, Wick, was given a community order with 16-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Grevatts Lane, Climping, on June 23, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.