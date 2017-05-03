HM Courts Service: Results list for April 18 to 21, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 18 to 21, 2017.

George Hazelgrove, 24, of South Street, Tarring, was fined £146 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Mile Oak Road, Southwick, on February 20, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

James Hopwood, 32, of Kipling Avenue, Goring, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.8mg/l Delta-9-THC) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on February 20, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Tom Preston, 22, of Daniel Close, Lancing, was fined £369 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (10mg/l Delta-9-THC) in Chester Avenue, Lancing, on February 19, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Julie Swallow, 50, of Dainton Court, Houghton-Le-Spring, Sunderland, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Boundary Road, West Worthing, on March 22, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months. She also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Luke Matthews, 28, of Market Close, Barnham, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Lyon Street West, Bognor Regis, on April 2, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Jack Cooper, 19, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing, must pay £100 compensation after admitting resisting a police constable in Worthing on January 17, 2017.

Jamie Preston, 25, of Daniel Close, Lancing, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £2,000 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm (broken nose) in Lancing on December 25, 2016. He must pay £150 compensation after admitting damaging a door belonging to Adur District Council in Lancing on December 25, 2016.

Lisa Howe, 39, of Princess Court, George V Avenue, Worthing, was jailed for 14 days and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a restraining order in Worthing on March 6, 2017. She also admitted harassment, breaching a restraining order, in Worthing on February 25, 2017, no separate penalty.

Mark Burr, 52, of Melville Way, Goring, was jailed for ten weeks and must pay £184.98 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing two jackets worth £184.98 from Trespass Stores, Worthing, on November 26, 2016.

Gerald Woolgar, 60, of Palmer Road, Angmering, was jailed for six weeks after admitting assault by beating, using a bottle and knife, causing minor inury, in Bognor Regis on February 11, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge.

Matthew Johnson, 25, of Hillside Avenue, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for a year and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of two charges of assaulting a police constable in Brighton on August 6, 2016.

Sean Barry, 25, of Downscroft, Upper Beeding, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (58ug cocaine) in Brighton Road, and Selden Road, Worthing, on February 19, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for three years. He was fined £200 after admitting possessing 27.3g of cannabis in Worthing, on February 19, 2017. He also admitted drug driving (800 benzoylecgonine) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on February 19, 2017, no separate penalty.

Adam Brodrick, 30, of Shakespeare House, Shakespeare Road, Worthing, was fined £370 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Albion Street, Southwick, on February 24, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jasmine Shepherd, 18, of Fairfields, Broadwater Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress in Worthing on April 3, 2017. She was fined £40 after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress in Worthing on March 16, 2017.

Lee Shepherd, 49, of Gordon Court, Gordon Road, Shoreham, was fined £160 and must pay £40 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing number plates from a vehicle in Church Walk, Crawley, on October 10, 2015. He was fined £160 and must pay £96 compensation, plus £408.83 compensation for five offences taken into consideration, after admitting making off without payment at Worthing Service Station, Sompting Avenue, Broadwater, on March 5, 2016. He was fined £36 after admitting breaching a conditional discharge order.

Luke Snelling, 28, of Tower Road, Worthing, was fined £233 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on February 8, 2017. He was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop after an accident that damaged walls and fences in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on February 8, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with seven points.