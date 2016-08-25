HM Courts Service: Latest results list for Worthing and Chichester, from August 1 to 5, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Chichester from August 1 to 5, 2016.

Keith Bilsland, 49, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must have treatement for alcohol dependency after being found guilty of using threatening words or behaviour in Worthing on April 1, 2016. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting obstructing a police constable in Worthing on April 1, 2016. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault in Worthing on April 10, 2016. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on April 19, 2016, and on April 28, 2016, no separate penalty. He must pay £80 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Sarah Bjortomt, 23, of New Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (104mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at the Portfield Roundabout, Chichester, on July 11, 2016. She was also fined £85 and must pay £85 victim surcharge. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Jamie Preston, 24, of Daniel Close, Lancing, was given a community order and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of assaulting a police constable in Worthing on March 11, 2016; and resisting a police constable in Worthing on March 11, 2016. He must also complete the Thinking Skills Programme and pay a total of £300 compensation, £60 victim surcharge, £250 costs. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Worthing on March 11, 2016, and assaulting a police constable in Worthing on March 11, 2016, no separate penalty.

Jason Jones, 36, of Hawke Close, Rustington, was fined £150 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £775 costs, after being found guilty of using threatening words or behaviour in Rustington on April 4, 2016. He must pay £269 compensation, no separate penalty, after being found guilty of damaging a delivery van in Rustington on April 4, 2016.

Catherine Beech, 59, of Gloucester Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (130mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on July 14, 2016; and failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Wick Parade car park, on July 14, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Yasmin Caryer, 23, of Peel Close, Wick, was fined £410 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Manning Road, Wick, on July 10, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Roger Gould, 72, of Homewood, Findon, was fined £165 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (68ug/L cocaine) in Storrington Road, Storrington, on May 27, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted drug driving (600 ug/L Benzoylecgonine) in Storrington Road, Storrington, on May 27, 2016.

Billy Betts, 24, of Irene Avenue, Lancing, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must have mental health treatment after admitting making a threat to kill a police officer in Southwick on May 28, 2015. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting causing £250 damage to a door in Southwick on May 28, 2015. He must pay £230 compensation, £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge. He also admitted breaching a community order, which was revoked, and was given three four-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, for the original offences of theft from Debenhams on February 10, 2016; and two charges of assault by beating in Crawley on February 25, 2016.

Derek Beaumont, 56, of Oakleigh Court, Oakleigh Close, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at The Gardners Arms, Sompting, on July 1, 2016. He was fined £100 after admitting possessing cannabis in West Street, Sompting, on July 1, 2016.

Jason Murphy, 48, of Ingleside Crescent, Lancing, was fined £130 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour at Worthing Railway Station on May 21, 2016.

Christopher Hyder, 23, of Scott Lodge, York Road, Littlehampton, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and a prison sentence of four weeks was implemented. He was given an eight-week consecutive prison sentence after admitting drug-driving (8mg Delta-9-THC per litre of blood) in Broadpiece, Littlehampton, on June 7, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence after admitting drug-driving (56mg Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood) in Broadpiece, Littlehampton, on June 7, 2016. He msut pay £115 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for two years. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Herald and Gazette – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.