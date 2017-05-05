Goring man given life sentence for sex offences

A man living in Goring has been given a life sentence for sexual offences including rape against three vulnerable women he befriended, police have said.

Ktushar Arifin, 33, a delivery driver, of Goring Road, Goring, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (May 3) having been convicted by unanimous guilty verdicts on March 24 following a nine-day trial, on five counts – two of rape and three of sexual assault, according to police.

A police spokesman said: “Judge Shani Barnes sentenced Arifin to life imprisonment, to serve a sentence of 10 years before being eligible to apply for parole. He will also be a registered sex offender for life.

“In May 2013 Arifin got to know a woman with learning difficulties. On one occasion when they were alone he sexually assaulted her by touching her over clothing. The victim, extremely upset and very vulnerable reported it to her supervisors immediately but without any evidence the police were not notified. It was only when officers were investigating him for a later offence that this came to light.

“In January 2015 a woman who had just finished work in Goring was invited by Arifin, who she knew vaguely, for a drink but instead he took her to his address, where he made sexual advances to her which she rejected and he then dragged her to the bedroom, where she was violently raped and subject to other sexual assaults. She later managed to get away and got home.

“Arifin was arrested and after interview, in which he denied any offences, he was released on police bail with conditions, while enquiries continued.

“In July 2015, whilst still on bail Arifin met a woman who lived in Brighton, after months of contact online. Again he took the victim to his flat. Once inside he made sexual advances, was refused and raped the victim in the bedroom.

“The victim had to receive hospital treatment as a result of this attack but upon her discharge from hospital she informed the police and Arifin was again arrested. He was subsequently charged with the offences against all three women.

“At his trial Arifin pleaded not guilty so all three victims had to attend court and recount their harrowing experiences, via a video link.

“Arifin maintained his innocence, even in the face of overwhelming forensic evidence and tried to both embarrass and blame the victims.

“Judge Barnes said that Arifin presented a risk so great to women and was a man so dangerous, that he should never be left unmonitored in this country.”

The sentencing followed an investigation by detective constable Claire Youdell and Jennie Hutchinson of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Claire said: “Justice has been done. This man is dangerous and preys on vulnerable women after gaining their trust. We hope that this sentence will prevent any other women ever suffering at his hands again, and will also most importantly encourage any other women who have been such victims to come forward to the police.”

You can contact the police at any time via 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.

Advice and sources of support for victims of sexual offences are also available via https://sussex.police.uk/advice/support-for-victims/rape-and-sexual-assault/