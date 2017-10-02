Fresh appeal for kayaker who may have witnessed Southwick assault

Police have issued another appeal for a kayaker who they believe may have witnessed an assault on Shoreham Harbour Beach.

Police are investigating reports of a man who indecently exposed himself and grabbed at a vulnerable woman on the beach near Southwick on Tuesday, June 13.

Detective Constable Vicky Stenning said: “We are renewing our appeal again to find a kayaker who was visiting the beach on Tuesday, June 13, and chased off a man who had grabbed a woman as she tried to leave the area.

“He is white and well tanned – he has been described as a ‘surfer type’.

“His kayak is in a camouflage pattern and he fixed it on to the roof rack of a white van before driving off after the incident.

“We believe he has important information that could assist our investigation and I would ask him to contact us as soon as possible or if you think you know who is please also get in touch.”

Contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 989 of 13/06.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 42-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and attempted rape, police said.

He was released under investigation, according to police.