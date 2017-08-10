Former practice manager at Southwick GP surgery accused of £30,000 fraud

The former practice manager of a doctor’s surgery in Southwick has pleaded not guilty to defrauding the practice out of more than £30,000.

Hazel Donaldson, of Rose Walk, Goring, appeared in Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 8, charged with fraud by abuse of position.

The 58-year-old is accused of misrepresenting details of her employment and causing the loss of £30,621.60 to The Manor Practice, in Southwick Street, between May 2012 and November 2014.

The court heard Donaldson had worked at the practice for 30 years.

District Judge Christopher James, who deemed the case too serious to be dealt with in magistrates court, sent the case to Lewes Crown Court where Donaldson will appear on Monday, September 4.

She was remanded on unconditional bail.