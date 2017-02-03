Five rubies, gold ring and toolbox stolen in Worthing burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a flat in Worthing.

The flat in Ashdown House, Ashdown Road, Worthing, was burgled between 8.30am and 2.20pm on Tuesday, January 31, said police.

A red Snap-On tool box, some old coins and a gold ring with a clear stone and five rubies were stolen, according to a spokesperson.

The toolbox had the postcode BN11 1DF marked inside, the spokesperson added.

Detective Constable Gavin Percival said: “If you saw anything suspicious, have been offered the stolen items or know who is responsible please do not hesitate to contact us.”

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to call email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 685 of 31/01.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimetsoppers-uk.org).

