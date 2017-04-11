Female pickpockets steal from vulnerable man in Poundland

A police officer said he is ‘determined to get justice’ for a vulnerable man who had money stolen by two female pickpockets.

The two women preyed on the man in Poundland in the Montague Centre in Worthing on Wednesday, March 15, police said.

I believe this woman, and her accomplice, saw this man and thought he would be an easy target to steal from PC Robert Luff

Police said the victim, a 47-year-old from Shoreham, does not often shop on his own. He had been out shopping and was followed by the two women into the shop.

At around 3.45pm, CCTV caught one of them slip her hand into his pocket and steal his building society book which contained £40. She then tried to put the empty book back into his pocket before dropping it.

PC Robert Luff from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I believe this woman, and her accomplice, saw this man and thought he would be an easy target to steal from. I am determined to get justice for him and identify these two women.

“I am sure someone in the Worthing area will recognise the woman responsible and the woman she was with. Please help us by coming forward.”

The woman who stole from the victim is described as white, around 5’ 6”, slim build and around 20 to 30 years old. She was wearing a light Burberry style long jacket with wide horizontal and vertical stripes with a large burgundy colour scarf and a grey woollen hat.

The woman with her is also white, around 5’ 6”, slim build and around 20 years old. She had long straight hair which fades from darker to lighter towards the tips. She was wearing a white and black chequered scarf and a dark green or blue jacket, dark skinny jeans and dark shoes. She had a dark blue rucksack with a brown emblem on.

PC Luff said: “We have had 14 pickpocket offences in Worthing during March and we are keeping an open mind about whether they are linked.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 961 of 15/03.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.