Drugs, money and guns seized at Worthing address

Police have seized a quantity of cash, suspected class A drugs and firearms from an address in Worthing.

Three men have been arrested, according to police.

A spokesperson from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a crew was sent to assist police at an address in Wordsworth Road.

The crew were called at 1.40pm to provide a ladder, the spokesperson said.

