Drugs link for spate of robberies and assaults

Police are investigating several assaults and robberies on people suspected to be linked to drug activities in the Littlehampton area.

There have been eight separate incidents since the beginning of the year, with the victims sometimes requiring hospital treatment for their injuries, police say.

Detective sergeant Chris O’Hare said: “The victims are believed to be linked to the local drug scene and are reluctant to engage with us.

“However, we are taking this matter very seriously and are looking to take action against whoever is responsible before it escalates any further.

“I urge anyone who has been a victim of a similar crime in the Littlehampton area since the turn of the year to come forward and support our investigation.”

Members of the public can report information on the Sussex Police website quoting Operation Southland.

Alternatively information can be sent by email to 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, by phone on 101 or to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

