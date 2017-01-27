Daytime burglaries increase: full list

Have you witnessed these burglaries?

An increase in daytime burglary dwellings has been noted in the Worthing and Littlehampton areas, mainly Goring and Ferring.

On January 12, a property in Goring Road was burgled between 9.30am and 6pm, and a dwelling in Somerset Road, Ferring was broken into between 2pm and 8.20pm.

Between January 11 and 13, a home in Foam Court Waye, Ferring was burgled and a property in Amberly Drive, Goring was broken into on January 14 at 7pm.

In all these burglaries, entry is gained by forcing a window or door with a tool, an untidy search was carried out throughout the premises and jewellery, cash and a Samsung tablet were stolen.

A home at The Crescent, Southwick was broken into on January 23 between 3pm and 9pm. Entry was forced to the back of house, with an untidy search and jewellery taken.

A burglary was reported at a home in Midhurst Drive, Goring. Police believe the property was broken into on Christmas Eve, with car keys and a car being stolen. The burglar is still at large.

At Downsway in Southwick, between January 18 and 21, damage was caused to a double glazed window in the bathroom. Police believe it was an attempt to gain entry but was unsuccessful.

The rear patio doors of a home in Slonkill Road, Shoreham were broken into between 5pm on January 25 and 11am on January 26 and jewellery was stolen.

A garage in St Giles Close in Shoreham has been broken into during the last three weeks and four motorcycles were stolen.

Overnight on January 23, entry was gained to an insecure shed at Grand Avenue in Lancing, and a lawnmower and hedge cutter were stolen.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any of these incidents contact us online, email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.