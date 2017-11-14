‘Dangerous’ predator jailed for attacks on young girls

A ‘dangerous’ East Preston man has jailed for 18 years for a series of sexual assaults on three girls.

Wayne Gavin Mathura, 52, of Roundstone Crescent, was sentenced when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Friday.

Mathura was convicted on September 28, of 13 sexual offenecs against three girls, police said.

The prosecution followed an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding investigations Unit, working closely with West Sussex County Council Childrens’ Services.

Detective Constable Simon Thorne spoke on behalf of Detective Constable Jennie Hutchinson, who jointly investigated the case.

DC Thorne said: “Mathura got to know the girls by seeing them in the street.

“Over a period of time he systematically took advantage of their vulnerability and naivety and groomed them into a series of humiliating sexual encounters.

“This man is dangerous and preys on vulnerable women after gaining their trust.

“We hope that this sentence will prevent any other women ever suffering at his hands again, and will also most importantly encourage any other women who have been such victims to come forward to the police.”

Mathura was given an 18-year sentence for six counts of rape, two charges of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of sexual assault.

The first 13 years of Mathura’s sentence will be spent in custody.

The remaining five years will be spent on extended prison release licence supervision.

Mathura will also be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

Anyone who wants to report sexual offences against them can contact Sussex Police at any time online or by calling 101.

People can arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators who can also arrange access to sources of further counselling and support.