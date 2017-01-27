Couple burgled by men claiming to be police officers

A couple in Steyning have been burgled by two men claiming to be police officers.

Sussex Police say that the suspects called at the address in Penlands Vale at around 9pm on Wednesday evening (January 25) and presented an A4 sheet of paper which they claimed was a court order allowing them to search the house for drugs and money.

The victims were suspicious and said they’d call 999 but the men said they’d be handcuffed and arrested if they did.

While the couple sat in the lounge, the two men went upstairs and conducted an untidy search before leaving with two cash tins containing a total of around £1,400.

One of the suspects is described as black, 5ft 8in and of skinny build with short black hair. He was wearing round glasses and a black jacket.

The other is described as white, 5ft 7in and of stocky build with short dark brown hair. He was wearing dark, smart clothing.

Detective Sergeant Peter Yarrow said: “We have already carried out house to house enquiries in the area and would now like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious on Wednesday evening, or in the previous few days”

“Fortunately the victims were not physically hurt but have been left understandably shaken by what will have been an extremely intimidating experience.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, could help our investigation. Witnesses can report online here quoting reference 1299 of 25/01.”

Police officers will always identify themselves and will be happy for you to verify their identity by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You would never be threatened with arrest just for asking for clarification.

If a warrant is executed at an address, a copy of the warrant will handed to the people present as well as a ‘Rights and Powers’ booklet which explains your rights and entitlements and the legal powers under which the police are acting.