COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Drug gang jailed for operations across south east

A drug gang who were responsible for distributing cocaine, cannabis and MDMA across the south east have been jailed.

Police said five people were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Wednesday for a total of 27-and-a-half-years following a long-term investigation by officers.

Scott Anthony Linegar, 39, of Lower Green Gardens, Worcester Park was jailed for 15 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, cocaine and MDMA, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, cannabis, and converting criminal property, between January 1 2015 and April 21, 2017.

Alan Oldfield, 69, of Spreighton Road, West Molesey was jailed for seven years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, cocaine and MDMA, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, cannabis, and converting criminal property, between January 1 2015 and April 21, 2017.

Brett Anthony Hilton, 43, of Windermere Road, Lightwater, was jailed for five-and-a-half-years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, cocaine and possessing criminal property.

Mark Foster, 54, of Plough Road, Smallfield was arrested at Gatwick Airport and was sentenced to eight months suspended for 18 months and was given a four month curfew order for conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Drugs and stun phones recovered in investigation.

Darren Mitten, 39, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, was sentenced to four months suspended for 12 months and was given a thee month curfew order for possessing criminal property, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, cannabis.

Police said at least £500k worth of drugs passed through the gang in the two-year conspiracy period and around 1kg of cocaine, 5kg of cannabis and 500 MDMA (ecstacy) pills were seized in the investigation.

Two stun guns used to threaten and intimidate people were also recovered, including one disguised as a mobile phone.

Head of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit Detective Inspector Gareth Hicks said: “Scott Linegar was the head of this group who have been responsible for dealing drugs on a wholesale level across north Surrey and the south east.

“Dismantling this group is a huge result for us and the public of Surrey as they were at the top of the pyramid as far as distributing through their networks was concerned. Taking them out of the market dries up a supply chain through at least three of four levels before it would have got onto the streets, where ultimately the greatest harm occurs.

“Linegar is the man who orchestrated the whole organisation, and through possession of a stun gun disguised as a mobile phone, to intimidate others as he saw fit in order to further his criminal business interests and enforce drug related debts. He profited the most through this enterprise and as far as his recent history goes not had a legitimate job. He lived in a detached privately rented house, living a life of luxury including spending more than £68k in two years on holidays and travel.

“We believe that the cash transactions through his account are the tip of the iceberg and we will be pursuing him and the others through the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“Oldfield, as Linegar’s father-in-law was the main runner involved in this conspiracy, doing all the dirty work on his behalf. At 69-years-old he and Linegar probably thought the police wouldn’t ever think someone of his age would be involved in something like this and as such would be beyond suspicion and the perfect front.”

Police said on April 20 officers stopped Oldfield in his car in Hampton and he was arrested after admitting to having a block of cocaine underneath his seat. Later that day Linegar was arrested in Banstead.

Oldfield’s address was searched and a number of bags of cannabis were found, as well as bags of MDMA, a stun gun concealed inside a mobile phone box, scales, and a dealer’s list.

Officers said a search was also made of a shed where Oldfield had also known to spend time, and found inside were more bags of cannabis.

Later that week Hilton and Mitten were arrested. Foster’s address was also searched, while he was away on holiday and he was arrested at Gatwick Airport when he returned home in early May.

Police added over two-year period Linegar’s bank account had £138,000 in cash credits, despite having no declared employment history since 2012. He also spent £68k on holidays and more than £98k on rent of his Worcester Park home in that same two-year period.