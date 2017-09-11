COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: Armed robbers steal £75,000 at motor festival

Thieves wearing balaclavas brandishing a machete and a crowbar attacked two security guards and stole £75,000 at Sussex motor festival, police said.

Police are investigating the cash robbery from a security van at Goodwood Revival and are appealing for witnesses.

According to a police spokesman, at 12.30am on Saturday, September 9, police were called after two security guards who were with the van, and who had been transporting cash from ATM machines from around the Goodwood Motor Circuit site.

They had just been attacked at the site by several men wearing balaclavas and brandishing weapons including a crowbar and a machete.

No firearms or vehicles were seen, police said, adding that £75,000 cash was stolen, and one of the guards, a 50-year-old man from the West Midlands, sustained a minor shoulder injury.

Detective Constable Ceri Spratt said: “We are asking for any witnesses or for anyone else who may have any information about the robbery to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 29 of 29/09.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

